NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.42. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

