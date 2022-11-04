Hovde Group Boosts Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target to $38.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Hovde Group to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CCBG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market cap of $588.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 148,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

