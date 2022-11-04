Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $115.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

