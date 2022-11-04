Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Primerica by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Primerica by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

