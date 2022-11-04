Assetmark Inc. Sells 755 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 27.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after buying an additional 481,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,699,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 378,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.34 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

