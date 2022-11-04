Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 908,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 63.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 96.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $604,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.51 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

