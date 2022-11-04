Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after buying an additional 197,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

SWTX stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

