Assetmark Inc. Sells 225 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 238.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.26 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 950,587 shares of company stock worth $56,415,989. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

