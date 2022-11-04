Assetmark Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,396,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $1,145,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NOVT opened at $136.15 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Novanta

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

