RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in RH by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $5,223,963. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $236.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $680.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.54.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.