Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,232 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 14.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 108,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 11.0% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 291,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 5.1% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 470,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.