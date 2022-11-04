Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARTEU. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of ARTEU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Artemis Strategic Investment Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.