Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.56 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
