Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.