Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,292 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) by 21,946.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIOSU. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 188,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOSU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

