Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IonQ to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

NYSE:IONQ opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.66.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,470.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $39,467.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,399.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $27,667.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 244,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,370.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,819 shares of company stock valued at $107,815. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

