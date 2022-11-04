Piper Sandler Raises Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target to $25.50

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $25.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIVB. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

CIVB stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

