COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.33. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 252,303 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $4,169,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

