Cowen Boosts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $89.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.88.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.