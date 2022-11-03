Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $92.00 at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

