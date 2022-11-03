Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $448,000 Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.58. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $187.85.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 over the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

