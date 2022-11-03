Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 119 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 7.9 %

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

ROK stock opened at $235.38 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.46 and its 200-day moving average is $226.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.18.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.