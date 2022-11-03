State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,550 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.67.

Littelfuse Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $618.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

