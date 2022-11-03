Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 67,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $3,090,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,103,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,592,000 after acquiring an additional 732,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,492 shares of company stock worth $16,087,192 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

