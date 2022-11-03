Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,073 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 330,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,516,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 214.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

