State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,915 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,504,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,211,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,955,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGCO Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $115.64 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.55 and a 12 month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.