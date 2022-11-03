Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Catalent were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

CTLT opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $137.59.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.