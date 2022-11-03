Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,161,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

