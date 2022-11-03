Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,814 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2,507.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

