Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

