Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

