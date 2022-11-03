Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Booking by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,649,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Booking by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,778.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,807.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,946.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,498.66.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

