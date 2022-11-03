Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

