abrdn plc Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,342,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $236.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

