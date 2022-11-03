Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 1,029 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.22.

EQNR stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

