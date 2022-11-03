Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $202.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

