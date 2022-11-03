Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $331,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

