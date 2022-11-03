Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 828 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $220.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

