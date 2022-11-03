Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,044 shares of company stock worth $846,045. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

