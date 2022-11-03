Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,124 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

