Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.