Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in FOX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $249,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 254.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $716,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

