Royce & Associates LP Has $6.02 Million Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.69% of OrthoPediatrics worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $831.87 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.79. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

