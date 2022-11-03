Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.77 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

