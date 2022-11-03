Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Lear worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lear by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Lear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Lear by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 210,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $769,779.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Stock Down 3.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

NYSE LEA opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

