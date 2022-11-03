Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

