State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 713 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 19,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,162. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Piper Sandler began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $346.61 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $448.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.87.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

