Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

