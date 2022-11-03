abrdn plc Purchases 172,317 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

abrdn plc boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,317 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

