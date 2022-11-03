Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,159 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IBB opened at $127.58 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

